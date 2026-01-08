Two F-22 Raptors assigned to the 154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, fly in formation off the coast of Hawaii, Jan. 5, 2026. The aircraft participated in a comprehensive training sortie designed to integrate the 154th Operations Group’s distinct mission sets, including air superiority and aerial refueling, to ensure peak mission readiness in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 12:31
|Photo ID:
|9482641
|VIRIN:
|260105-Z-RV808-1982
|Resolution:
|6248x3742
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 154th Operations Group Soars in Multi-Ship Formation [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.