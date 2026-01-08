154th Operations Group Soars in Multi-Ship Formation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 204th Airlift Squadron, 154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, conduct preflight checks on a C-17 Globemaster III prior to a multi-ship formation flight off the coast of Hawaii, Jan. 5, 2026. The formation included a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Wing, and a KC-135 Stratotanker and two F-22 Raptors assigned to the 154th Wing, demonstrating total force integration and synchronized airlift, aerial refueling and fighter capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)