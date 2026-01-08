(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    154th Operations Group Soars in Multi-Ship Formation [Image 18 of 21]

    154th Operations Group Soars in Multi-Ship Formation

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the 204th Airlift Squadron, 154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, conduct preflight checks on a C-17 Globemaster III prior to a multi-ship formation flight off the coast of Hawaii, Jan. 5, 2026. The formation included a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Wing, and a KC-135 Stratotanker and two F-22 Raptors assigned to the 154th Wing, demonstrating total force integration and synchronized airlift, aerial refueling and fighter capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 12:31
    Photo ID: 9482636
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-RV808-9077
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.25 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 154th Operations Group Soars in Multi-Ship Formation [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    154Wing, 154OG, HIANG, TFHickam, Aloha

