The Class of 2027 Cadets receives 67 donated class rings from USMA alumni during the ring melt ceremoy Jan. 9 at the U.S. Military Academy. Photo by Jorge Garcia-USMA/PAO.
Graduates donate rings, AOG hosts Class Ring Memorial Program for Class of 2027
