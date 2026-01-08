(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Graduates donate rings, AOG hosts Class Ring Memorial Program for Class of 2027

    Graduates donate rings, AOG hosts Class Ring Memorial Program for Class of 2027

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The West Point Association of Graduates hosted the 26th annual Class Ring Memorial Program at Eisenhower Hall on Jan. 9.
    There were 67 class rings donated with the oldest from 1912 and the most recent from 1997 to the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2027's rings and future classes.
    The program is meant to reflect the enduring spirit of the academy with the profound medling of rings from generations past to create new ones for today's cadets.

    (Photo by Eric S. Bartelt / USMA PAO-VI)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 11:03
    Photo ID: 9482459
    VIRIN: 260109-O-ZV784-8137
    Resolution: 2027x1260
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Graduates donate rings, AOG hosts Class Ring Memorial Program for Class of 2027 [Image 8 of 8], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Graduates donate rings, AOG hosts Class Ring Memorial Program for Class of 2027

