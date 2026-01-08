Graduates donate rings, AOG hosts Class Ring Memorial Program for Class of 2027

The West Point Association of Graduates hosted the 26th annual Class Ring Memorial Program at Eisenhower Hall on Jan. 9.
There were 67 class rings donated with the oldest from 1912 and the most recent from 1997 to the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2027's rings and future classes.
The program is meant to reflect the enduring spirit of the academy with the profound medling of rings from generations past to create new ones for today's cadets.
(Photo by Eric S. Bartelt / USMA PAO-VI)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 11:03
|Photo ID:
|9482459
|VIRIN:
|260109-O-ZV784-8137
|Resolution:
|2027x1260
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
