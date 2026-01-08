AFMAO Kicks off 2026 with Focus on Resilience and Vision

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Haley Sloan, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Command, Control and Communication (C3) controller, shares her vision board with fellow Airmen during a resiliency event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2026. The event encouraged Airmen to reflect on personal and professional goals while promoting resilience, long-term perspective, and hope for the year ahead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)