AFMAO Kicks off 2026 with Focus on Resilience and Vision

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gregory Long, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations dress & restoration specialist, cuts a photo from a magazine during a vision board resiliency event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2026. The event encouraged Airmen to reflect on personal and professional goals while promoting resilience, long-term perspective, and hope for the year ahead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)