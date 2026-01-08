61st AMXS Engine Maintenance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Kodad, a crew chief assigned to the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, raises a maintenance stand to access a C-130 Hercules during routine maintenance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. Proper use of maintenance stands allows Airmen to safely reach aircraft components while performing inspections and repairs that sustain airlift readiness across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
