61st AMXS Engine Maintenance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Kodad, a crew chief assigned to the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs propeller maintenance on a C-130 Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. Routine inspections and adjustments to the aircraft’s propeller system help ensure safe, reliable flight operations and sustain airlift capability across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)