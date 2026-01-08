61st AMXS Engine Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Kodad, a crew chief assigned to the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reviews a technical order prior to performing maintenance on a C-130 Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. Aircraft maintainers reference technical data to ensure maintenance actions are performed safely and in accordance with established procedures, sustaining mission readiness across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)