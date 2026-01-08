(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    61st AMXS Engine Maintenance [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    61st AMXS Engine Maintenance

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Kodad, a crew chief assigned to the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reviews a technical order prior to performing maintenance on a C-130 Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. Aircraft maintainers reference technical data to ensure maintenance actions are performed safely and in accordance with established procedures, sustaining mission readiness across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 07:37
    Photo ID: 9482305
    VIRIN: 260107-Z-JK012-2001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 572.6 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 61st AMXS Engine Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    61st AMXS Engine Maintenance
    61st AMXS Engine Maintenance
    61st AMXS Engine Maintenance
    61st AMXS Engine Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, 61st AE, Aircraft Maintenance, Crew Chief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery