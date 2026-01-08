31st MEU | U.S. Marines, Sailors Honor Legacy of Operation Swift During Battlefield Visit in Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, look at photos during a tour of a battlefield in an area formerly known as the Que Son Valley near Da Nang, Vietnam, Jan. 10, 2026. Marines and Sailors visited this battle site to honor and show reverence for the service members who fought in the Vietnam War. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)