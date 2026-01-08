31st MEU | U.S. Marines, Sailors Honor Legacy of Operation Swift During Battlefield Visit in Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Vincent Capodanno, right, a chaplain with Mike Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, and two U.S. Marines in the same unit pose for a photo before Operation Swift in Vietnam, Sept. 4, 1967. Lt. Capodanno’s dedication and care for his Marines earned him the highest respect of those who served with him. For his selfless bravery, he was awarded the Medal of Honor, posthumously.