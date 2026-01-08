Lt. Vincent Capodanno, right, a chaplain with Mike Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, and two U.S. Marines in the same unit pose for a photo before Operation Swift in Vietnam, Sept. 4, 1967. Lt. Capodanno’s dedication and care for his Marines earned him the highest respect of those who served with him. For his selfless bravery, he was awarded the Medal of Honor, posthumously.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.1967
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 03:39
|Photo ID:
|9482227
|VIRIN:
|250110-M-MH864-1093
|Resolution:
|603x500
|Size:
|83.87 KB
|Location:
|VN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU | U.S. Marines, Sailors Honor Legacy of Operation Swift During Battlefield Visit in Vietnam [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st MEU | U.S. Marines, Sailors Honor Legacy of Operation Swift During Battlefield Visit in Vietnam
No keywords found.