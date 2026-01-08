(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st MEU | U.S. Marines, Sailors Honor Legacy of Operation Swift During Battlefield Visit in Vietnam

    31st MEU | U.S. Marines, Sailors Honor Legacy of Operation Swift During Battlefield Visit in Vietnam

    VIETNAM

    09.03.1967

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Lt. Vincent Capodanno, right, a chaplain with Mike Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, and two U.S. Marines in the same unit pose for a photo before Operation Swift in Vietnam, Sept. 4, 1967. Lt. Capodanno’s dedication and care for his Marines earned him the highest respect of those who served with him. For his selfless bravery, he was awarded the Medal of Honor, posthumously.

    Date Taken: 09.03.1967
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 03:39
    Photo ID: 9482227
    VIRIN: 250110-M-MH864-1093
    Resolution: 603x500
    Size: 83.87 KB
    Location: VN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | U.S. Marines, Sailors Honor Legacy of Operation Swift During Battlefield Visit in Vietnam [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU | U.S. Marines, Sailors Honor Legacy of Operation Swift During Battlefield Visit in Vietnam

    Vietnam War, Expeditionary, PME, History, Operation Swift, INDOPACIFIC

