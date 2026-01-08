(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st MEU | U.S. Marines, Sailors Honor Legacy of Operation Swift During Battlefield Visit in Vietnam [Image 3 of 10]

    31st MEU | U.S. Marines, Sailors Honor Legacy of Operation Swift During Battlefield Visit in Vietnam

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a tour of a battlefield in an area formerly known as the Que Son Valley near Da Nang, Vietnam, Jan. 10, 2026. Marines and Sailors visited this battle site to honor and show reverence for the service members who fought in the Vietnam War. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)

