U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a tour of a battlefield in an area formerly known as the Que Son Valley near Da Nang, Vietnam, Jan. 10, 2026. Marines and Sailors visited this battle site to honor and show reverence for the service members who fought in the Vietnam War. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 03:38
|Photo ID:
|9482229
|VIRIN:
|260110-M-MH864-1013
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.3 MB
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
31st MEU | U.S. Marines, Sailors Honor Legacy of Operation Swift During Battlefield Visit in Vietnam [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Victor Gurrola