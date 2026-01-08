11th MEU Maritime Raid Force Conduct Day and Night Static Range Combat Training

U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to conduct low light shoot and move drills during a live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 13, 2026. Marines with the MRF conducted a live range to sustain marksmanship skills and lethality in preparation for future expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)
