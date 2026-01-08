(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Maritime Raid Force Conduct Day and Night Static Range Combat Training [Image 6 of 9]

    11th MEU Maritime Raid Force Conduct Day and Night Static Range Combat Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cameron Barnes, a team leader with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, advances towards a target during a shoot and move drill as part of a live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 13, 2026. Marines with the MRF conducted a live range to sustain marksmanship skills and lethality in preparation for future expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 17:02
    Photo ID: 9481737
    VIRIN: 260113-M-TI498-1848
    Resolution: 3145x4717
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Maritime Raid Force Conduct Day and Night Static Range Combat Training [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recon, Box Drill, Live-fire, Pride of the Pacific, CQB, Target

