U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cameron Barnes, a team leader with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, advances towards a target during a shoot and move drill as part of a live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 13, 2026. Marines with the MRF conducted a live range to sustain marksmanship skills and lethality in preparation for future expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Avery Wayland)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9481737
|VIRIN:
|260113-M-TI498-1848
|Resolution:
|3145x4717
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, 11th MEU Maritime Raid Force Conduct Day and Night Static Range Combat Training [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.