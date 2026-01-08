11th MEU Maritime Raid Force Conduct Day and Night Static Range Combat Training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Payton Ottinger, a radio operator with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M27 infantry automatic rifle at a target during a live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 13, 2026. Marines with the MRF conducted a live range to sustain marksmanship skills and lethality in preparation for future expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)
