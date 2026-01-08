(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Midshipmen Roundtable at SNA 2026

    Midshipmen Roundtable at SNA 2026

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 15, 2026) - From left, Lt. Keoni Anderson, assigned to Littoral Combat Training Facility, Lt. Cmdr. Mansfield Murph, Deputy Executive Assistant assigned to OPNAV N9I and Lt.j.g. Kenna Pierce, assistant chief engineer assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), lead a roundtable discussion panel for Midshipmen at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th National Symposium. The symposium brings together experts and decision makers in the military, industry, and congress. Leadership discussion is focused on how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)

    This work, Midshipmen Roundtable at SNA 2026, by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Midshipmen
    Surface Navy Association
    SNA
    SNA 2026

