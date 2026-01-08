Midshipmen Roundtable at SNA 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 15, 2026) - From left, Lt. Keoni Anderson, assigned to Littoral Combat Training Facility, Lt. Cmdr. Mansfield Murph, Deputy Executive Assistant assigned to OPNAV N9I and Lt.j.g. Kenna Pierce, assistant chief engineer assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), lead a roundtable discussion panel for Midshipmen at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th National Symposium. The symposium brings together experts and decision makers in the military, industry, and congress. Leadership discussion is focused on how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)