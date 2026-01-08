Midshipmen Roundtable at SNA 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 15, 2026) - Midshipmen participate in a roundtable discussion led by a panel of Surface Warfare Officers at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th National Symposium. The symposium brings together experts and decision makers in the military, industry, and congress. Leadership discussion is focused on how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)