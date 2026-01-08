Staff members from the offices of Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Hal Rogers and Rep. Morgan McGarvey visited the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 15, 2025, to tour the facility, meet with Airmen and attend mission briefs about unit capabilities. The base is home to 1,200 Airmen and the 123rd Airlift Wing, whose missions include tactical and humanitarian airlift, contingency and disaster response, fatality search and recovery, pararescue, combat control, explosive ordnance disposal, critical care air transport, security forces, and civil engineering. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 13:07
|Photo ID:
|9481336
|VIRIN:
|250815-Z-HJ977-1317
|Resolution:
|3000x1687
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Angelee Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.