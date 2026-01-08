Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff members from the offices of Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Hal Rogers and Rep. Morgan McGarvey visited the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 15, 2025, to tour the facility, meet with Airmen and attend mission briefs about unit capabilities. The base is home to 1,200 Airmen and the 123rd Airlift Wing, whose missions include tactical and humanitarian airlift, contingency and disaster response, fatality search and recovery, pararescue, combat control, explosive ordnance disposal, critical care air transport, security forces, and civil engineering. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)