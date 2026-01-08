(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Staff members from the offices of Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Hal Rogers and Rep. Morgan McGarvey visited the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 15, 2025, to tour the facility, meet with Airmen and attend mission briefs about unit capabilities. The base is home to 1,200 Airmen and the 123rd Airlift Wing, whose missions include tactical and humanitarian airlift, contingency and disaster response, fatality search and recovery, pararescue, combat control, explosive ordnance disposal, critical care air transport, security forces, and civil engineering. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 13:07
    Photo ID: 9481332
    VIRIN: 250815-Z-HJ977-1212
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Angelee Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base
    Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base
    Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base
    Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base
    Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base
    Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base
    Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base
    Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base
    Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base
    Congressional staffers visit Kentucky Air National Guard Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Sen. Mitch McConnell
    Rep. Hal Rogers
    Congressional Staff Delegation
    Rep. Morgan McGarvey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery