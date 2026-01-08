Master Sgt. Tana Sanchez retires after 22 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Brandon Humes, 911th Security Forces Squadron manpower and personnel non-commissioned officer in charge, smiles during the retirement ceremony of Master Sgt. Tana Sanchez, 911th Security Forces Force Protection Program Manager, at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2026. Sanchez shared stories from her 22-year career serving alongside members of the 911th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt Jeffrey Grossi)