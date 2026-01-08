Master Sgt. Tana Sanchez retires after 22 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Tana Sanchez, 911th Security Forces Force Protection Program Manager, receives a folded American flag from the base honor guard during her retirement ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2026. The presentation honored Sanchez for her 22 years of dedicated service to the Air Force and the 911th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)