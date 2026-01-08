(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Master Sgt. Tana Sanchez retires after 22 years of service [Image 11 of 13]

    Master Sgt. Tana Sanchez retires after 22 years of service

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Tana Sanchez, 911th Security Forces Force Protection Program Manager, receives a folded American flag from the base honor guard during her retirement ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2026. The presentation honored Sanchez for her 22 years of dedicated service to the Air Force and the 911th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 11:00
    Photo ID: 9481052
    VIRIN: 260110-F-UU934-1303
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Master Sgt. Tana Sanchez retires after 22 years of service [Image 13 of 13], by Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    911th Airlift Wing
    4th AF
    Steel Airmen
    security forces
    Honor Guard
    retirement

