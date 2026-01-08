Master Sgt. Tana Sanchez retires after 22 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 911th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard performs a flag-folding ceremony for Master Sgt. Tana Sanchez, 911th Security Forces Force Protection Program Manager, during her retirement ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2026. The tradition symbolized gratitude and respect for Sanchez’s 22 years of dedicated service to the Air Force and the 911th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)