    RDML Scott Brown Visits PNSY [Image 3 of 5]

    RDML Scott Brown Visits PNSY

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Neil Boorjian 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Jan. 12, 2026) –From left to right Kevin Belisle, Project Superintendent USS Washington, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Brown, Deputy Commander, Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Keith Turnbull, commanding officer of the USS Washington prepare for a boat tour aboard the USS Washington during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering first time quality service, on-budget, on time to the fleet and enabling warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon. (U.S. Navy Photo by Neil Boorjian) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 08:42
    Photo ID: 9480784
    VIRIN: 260113-N-FQ573-1026
    Resolution: 4990x3327
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    This work, RDML Scott Brown Visits PNSY [Image 5 of 5], by Neil Boorjian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Readiness
    Warfighter
    PNSY
    Navy250
    US Navy

