RDML Scott Brown Visits PNSY

KITTERY, Maine (Jan. 12, 2026) –From left to right Kevin Belisle, Project Superintendent USS Washington, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Brown, Deputy Commander, Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Keith Turnbull, commanding officer of the USS Washington prepare for a boat tour aboard the USS Washington during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering first time quality service, on-budget, on time to the fleet and enabling warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon. (U.S. Navy Photo by Neil Boorjian) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)