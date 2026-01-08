RDML Scott Brown Visits PNSY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Jan. 12, 2026) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Brown, Deputy Commander, Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command, tours the USS Washington during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Brown also met with senior leadership and toured base facilities, and ongoing construction at the Multi-Mission Dry Dock 1 modernization project. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering first time quality service, on-budget, on time to the fleet and enabling warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon. (U.S. Navy Photo by Neil Boorjian) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)