KITTERY, Maine (Jan. 12, 2026) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Brown, Deputy Commander, Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command, tours the USS Washington during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Brown also met with senior leadership and toured base facilities, and ongoing construction at the Multi-Mission Dry Dock 1 modernization project. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering first time quality service, on-budget, on time to the fleet and enabling warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon. (U.S. Navy Photo by Neil Boorjian) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 08:42
|Photo ID:
|9480783
|VIRIN:
|260113-N-FQ573-1020
|Resolution:
|4570x3047
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RDML Scott Brown Visits PNSY [Image 5 of 5], by Neil Boorjian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.