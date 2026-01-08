RDML Scott Brown Visits PNSY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Jan. 12, 2026) –From left to right U.S. Navy Capt. Jason Deichler, Commodore Squadron 2, Kevin Belisle, Project Superintendent USS Washington, U.S. Navy Master Chief Austin Gilbert, Chief of the Boat USS Washington, and Cmdr. Keith Turnbull, commanding officer of the USS Washington prepare for a boat tour aboard the USS Washington, during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering first time quality service, on-budget, on time to the fleet and enabling warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon. (U.S. Navy Photo by Neil Boorjian) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)