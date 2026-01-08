Maryland Guard conducts joint exchange with Estonian Defense League

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen and Soldiers of the Maryland National Guard and soldiers of the Estonian Defense League pose for a group photo in Pärnu, Estonia, September 28, 2025. Members shared best practices with EDL soldiers to test the mobilization defense plan while utilizing convoy operations. Members shared best practices with EDL soldiers to test the mobilization defense plan while utilizing convoy operations as part of Exercise Hurricane, which included participants from Estonia, Latvia, France and the U.K. (Courtesy Photo)