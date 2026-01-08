Maryland Guard conducts joint exchange with Estonian Defense League

Courtesy Photo | Airmen and Soldiers of the Maryland National Guard and soldiers of the Estonian Defense League pose for a group photo in Pärnu, Estonia, September 28, 2025. Members shared best practices with EDL soldiers to test the mobilization defense plan while utilizing convoy operations. Members shared best practices with EDL soldiers to test the mobilization defense plan while utilizing convoy operations as part of Exercise Hurricane, which included participants from Estonia, Latvia, France and the U.K. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Airmen and Soldiers of the Maryland National Guard and soldiers of the Estonian...... read more read more

PÄRNU, Estonia - The Maryland National Guard and the Estonian Defense League (EDL) conducted a joint exchange focused on best practices in a variety of expeditionary skills, September 24-29, 2025.

Following an initial visit by eight members of the 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron in early September of 2024, more than 25 Maryland Airmen and Soldiers from the 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 175th Force Support Squadron, 175th Security Forces Squadron, 175th Medical Group, and including five Maryland Army National Guard vehicle maintainers from the Joint Force Headquarters - G4, 1729th Field Support Maintenance Company, 70th Regiment, and 29th Infantry Division. These members shared best practices with EDL soldiers to test the mobilization defense plan while utilizing convoy operations.

The events were hosted by the EDL as part of Exercise Hurricane and included participants from Estonia, the U.S., Latvia, France and the U.K.

“It’s particularly important to conduct these types of exercises with our State Partners to practice communicating and working together in a non-hostile, training environment,” said Maryland Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Monica Aragon, former superintendent for the 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron and current senior enlisted advisor for the Maryland National Guard Joint Staff. “Networking with our partners and building these relationships enhance global stability, improve readiness for our Airmen, Soldiers, partners, and enhances overall interoperability.”

Operations were conducted across the mainland, in the Pärnu and Haapsalu areas, as well as on Saaremaa island. Members of the 175th Force Support Squadron operated mobile kitchens in collaboration with the EDL, while medical personnel conducted tactical combat casualty care in a simulated environment and utilized alternative maritime transport for casualty evacuation. Logistics and ground transportation Airmen and Soldiers facilitated the primary convoy operations and also assisted in resupply and ammunition transport across alternative maritime transport.

Beyond participating in simulated training events, Guard members actively participated in realistic scenarios, including an 8-hour boat ride transporting simulated casualties in frigid and choppy waters while experiencing simulated enemy-drone attacks.

“Every Airman and Soldier brought something special to this exercise through their specific subject matter expertise, which highlighted the strengths and capabilities of the Maryland National Guard, and how we go above and beyond to perform at a high execution level," said Aragon. “By integrating servicemembers from multiple branches, we were able to generate true joint-combat power, enhancing operational effectiveness, achieving mission objectives, and securing a decisive advantage over potential adversaries.”

Since 1993, Maryland has collaborated with Estonia through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The event was a significant achievement by demonstrating the joint capabilities of the Maryland National Guard working with the EDL.

“This operation was a great learning experience for everybody. Some of our personnel have never had to operate in intense field conditions, enduring long hours, sleepless nights, and eating on the move,” said Maryland Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Bandy, vehicle management specialist for the 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “I primarily operated security and overwatch on Saaremaa island while the Estonians were conducting their training missions of distributing and recovering items.”

Members of the Maryland National Guard were able to provide ideas and input on areas of improvement while their Estonian counterparts ran the operation, including prepping the convoy and rationing Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs) for all of the participants.

“Ultimately, this collaboration demonstrated that joint force integration is not only a force multiplier but also a critical component of mission success,” said Aragon.