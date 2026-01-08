(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maryland Guard conducts joint exchange with Estonian Defense League

    Maryland Guard conducts joint exchange with Estonian Defense League

    PäRNU, ESTONIA

    09.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. William Marion, combat arms instructor for the 175th Security Forces Squadron, speaks with a member of the Estonian Defense League while pointing at a map in Pärnu, Estonia, September 26, 2025. Members shared best practices with EDL soldiers to test the mobilization defense plan while utilizing convoy operations as part of Exercise Hurricane, which included participants from Estonia, Latvia, France and the U.K. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 08:26
    Photo ID: 9480777
    VIRIN: 250926-Z-F3928-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: PäRNU, EE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Maryland Guard conducts joint exchange with Estonian Defense League, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    spp
    mdang
    security forces
    medical
    logistics
    estonia

