Maryland Guard conducts joint exchange with Estonian Defense League

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. William Marion, combat arms instructor for the 175th Security Forces Squadron, speaks with a member of the Estonian Defense League while pointing at a map in Pärnu, Estonia, September 26, 2025. Members shared best practices with EDL soldiers to test the mobilization defense plan while utilizing convoy operations as part of Exercise Hurricane, which included participants from Estonia, Latvia, France and the U.K. (Courtesy Photo)