NSA Naples Chief Petty Officer Exam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (January 15, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples hosts the 270th Cycle of Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Navy-wide advancement exam on Jan. 15, 2026. This exam provides a promotional opportunity for First Class Petty officers to become Navy Chiefs, a pivotal step in their naval careers. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC1 Matthew Nass)