    NSA Naples Chief Petty Officer Exam [Image 7 of 9]

    NSA Naples Chief Petty Officer Exam

    ITALY

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Nass 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (January 15, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples hosts the 270th Cycle of Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Navy-wide advancement exam on Jan. 15, 2026. This exam provides a promotional opportunity for First Class Petty officers to become Navy Chiefs, a pivotal step in their naval careers. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC1 Matthew Nass)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 05:09
    Photo ID: 9480712
    VIRIN: 260115-N-TY639-1123
    Resolution: 3913x2606
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Chief Petty Officer Exam [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

