Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo firefighters conduct a confined space rescue drill inside fuel tank 12 at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Akasaki Fuel Depot in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. The drill was conducted to ensure adequate extended response and integration of CFAS fire and emergency services to effectively engage a rescue plan in a confined space. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 03:05
|Photo ID:
|9480695
|VIRIN:
|260114-N-KW679-1380
|Resolution:
|5710x3439
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNRJ Sasebo Conducts Confined Space Rescue Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.