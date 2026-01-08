CNRJ Sasebo Conducts Confined Space Rescue Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo firefighters simulate a rescue from fuel tank 12 during a confined space rescue drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Akasaki Fuel Depot in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. The drill was conducted to ensure adequate extended response and integration of CFAS fire and emergency services to effectively engage a rescue plan in a confined space. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)