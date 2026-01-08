(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNRJ Sasebo Conducts Confined Space Rescue Drill [Image 6 of 9]

    CNRJ Sasebo Conducts Confined Space Rescue Drill

    JAPAN

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo firefighters conduct a confined space rescue drill inside fuel tank 12 at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Akasaki Fuel Depot in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. The drill was conducted to ensure adequate extended response and integration of CFAS fire and emergency services to effectively engage a rescue plan in a confined space. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 03:05
    VIRIN: 260114-N-KW679-1266
    Location: JP
    This work, CNRJ Sasebo Conducts Confined Space Rescue Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

