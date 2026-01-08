Eighth Army Best Medic Competition 2026 prolonged field care event

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jared Jackson, 75th Medical Company Area Support, reviews a simulated patient’s information during the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. The annual competition challenges combat medics to demonstrate medical and Soldier skills under physically and mentally demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luciano Alcala)
