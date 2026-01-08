U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Vogel, left, and Staff Sgt. Jared Jackson, 75th Medical Company Area Support, provide care to a simulated casualty during the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. The event measures combat medics’ ability to deliver effective care while meeting the physical demands of Soldier tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 02:21
|Photo ID:
|9480666
|VIRIN:
|260113-A-KB025-1058
|Resolution:
|3623x3623
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army Best Medic Competition 2026 prolonged field care event [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.