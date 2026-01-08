(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eighth Army Best Medic Competition 2026 prolonged field care event [Image 3 of 3]

    Eighth Army Best Medic Competition 2026 prolonged field care event

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Spc. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Vogel, left, and Staff Sgt. Jared Jackson, 75th Medical Company Area Support, provide care to a simulated casualty during the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. The event measures combat medics’ ability to deliver effective care while meeting the physical demands of Soldier tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luciano Alcala)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Best Medic Competition 2026 prolonged field care event [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Eighth Army
    65th Medical Brigade
    Camp Humphreys
    Best Medic Competition
    Pacific Victors

