Eighth Army Best Medic Competition 2026 prolonged field care event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Vogel, left, and Staff Sgt. Jared Jackson, 75th Medical Company Area Support, provide care to a simulated casualty during the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. The event measures combat medics’ ability to deliver effective care while meeting the physical demands of Soldier tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luciano Alcala)