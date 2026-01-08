USTRANSCOM Deputy Commander Visits Team McChord

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Benjamin Heredia, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Production superintendent, right, briefs U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jered Helwig, U.S. Transportation Command deputy commander, left, on Prime Nuclear Airlift during a visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, January 14, 2026. As the sole C-17 Globemaster III unit responsible for logistical peacetime nuclear airlift, the 62d Airlift Wing ensures the safe, secure, and reliable transport of nuclear-related cargo in support of national security and strategic deterrence objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)