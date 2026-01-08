(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USTRANSCOM Deputy Commander Visits Team McChord [Image 3 of 5]

    USTRANSCOM Deputy Commander Visits Team McChord

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bradley Wills, 4th Airlift Squadron commander, right, briefs U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jered Helwig, U.S. Transportation Command deputy commander, left, on Prime Nuclear Airlift during a visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, January 14, 2026. As the sole C-17 Globemaster III unit responsible for logistical peacetime nuclear airlift, the 62d Airlift Wing ensures the highest standards of PNAF operations through various Nuclear Surety Inspections and Nuclear Readiness Exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9480462
    VIRIN: 260114-F-FZ485-1085
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USTRANSCOM Deputy Commander Visits Team McChord [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Transportation Command
    USTRANSCOM
    Distinguished Visitor
    62d Airlift Wing
    62d AW
    PNAF

