USTRANSCOM Deputy Commander Visits Team McChord

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bradley Wills, 4th Airlift Squadron commander, right, briefs U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jered Helwig, U.S. Transportation Command deputy commander, left, on Prime Nuclear Airlift during a visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, January 14, 2026. As the sole C-17 Globemaster III unit responsible for logistical peacetime nuclear airlift, the 62d Airlift Wing ensures the highest standards of PNAF operations through various Nuclear Surety Inspections and Nuclear Readiness Exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)