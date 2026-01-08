USTRANSCOM Deputy Commander Visits Team McChord

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jered Helwig, U.S. Transportation Command deputy commander, receives a mission brief from U.S. Air Force Col. Jessica Regni, 62d Airlift Wing commander, during a visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, January 14, 2026. Helwig was briefed on the various mission sets of the 62d AW and the 627th Air Base Group, including Prime Nuclear Airlift, rapid global mobility, and power projection capabilities tailored to the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)