Alabama Guardsmen Meet Sen. Britt On Capitol Grounds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt visits Alabama National Guard Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)