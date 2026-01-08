Alabama Guardsmen Meet Sen. Britt On Capitol Grounds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Senator Katie Britt visits Alabama National Guard Soldiers, part of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, in front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Jan. 14, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)