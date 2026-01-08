(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alabama Guardsmen Meet Sen. Britt On Capitol Grounds

    Alabama Guardsmen Meet Sen. Britt On Capitol Grounds

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Sen. Katie Britt visits Alabama National Guard Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 16:19
    Photo ID: 9480197
    VIRIN: 260114-Z-MF120-8278
    Resolution: 6442x3930
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Guardsmen Meet Sen. Britt On Capitol Grounds [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

