APORA 2025: Forging African health security through civil-military cooperation

Attendees listen to an executive board brief during the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance 2025 Workshop in Rabat, Morocco, Dec. 9, 2025. APORA 2025 focused on increasing capacity building and promoting training of defense personnel in the prevention, detection, and response of emerging infectious diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)