    APORA 2025: Forging African health security through civil-military cooperation

    APORA 2025: Forging African health security through civil-military cooperation

    RABAT, MOROCCO

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    Attendees listen to an executive board brief during the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance 2025 Workshop in Rabat, Morocco, Dec. 9, 2025. APORA 2025 focused on increasing capacity building and promoting training of defense personnel in the prevention, detection, and response of emerging infectious diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 16:02
    Photo ID: 9480174
    VIRIN: 251211-F-DT029-2094
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: RABAT, MA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, APORA 2025: Forging African health security through civil-military cooperation, by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

