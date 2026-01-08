Attendees listen to an executive board brief during the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance 2025 Workshop in Rabat, Morocco, Dec. 9, 2025. APORA 2025 focused on increasing capacity building and promoting training of defense personnel in the prevention, detection, and response of emerging infectious diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 16:02
|Photo ID:
|9480174
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-DT029-2094
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|RABAT, MA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, APORA 2025: Forging African health security through civil-military cooperation [Image 14 of 14], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
APORA 2025: Forging African health security through civil-military cooperation
No keywords found.