Members of the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance executive board give closing comments during the 2025 Workshop in Rabat, Morocco, Dec. 12, 2025. The executive board called for partner nations to continue striving towards official authorities and memorandums of understandings between their ministries of defence and APORA to reinforce commitment to the continental effort to respond to infectious disease outbreaks together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 16:02
|Photo ID:
|9480172
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-DT029-2087
|Resolution:
|5977x3368
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|RABAT, MA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, APORA 2025: Forging African health security through civil-military cooperation [Image 14 of 14], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
APORA 2025: Forging African health security through civil-military cooperation
