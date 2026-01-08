(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    APORA 2025: Forging African health security through civil-military cooperation [Image 13 of 14]

    APORA 2025: Forging African health security through civil-military cooperation

    RABAT, MOROCCO

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    Members of the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance executive board give closing comments during the 2025 Workshop in Rabat, Morocco, Dec. 12, 2025. The executive board called for partner nations to continue striving towards official authorities and memorandums of understandings between their ministries of defence and APORA to reinforce commitment to the continental effort to respond to infectious disease outbreaks together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 16:02
    Photo ID: 9480172
    VIRIN: 251211-F-DT029-2087
    Resolution: 5977x3368
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: RABAT, MA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APORA 2025: Forging African health security through civil-military cooperation [Image 14 of 14], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    APORA 2025: Forging African health security through civil-military cooperation

    Outbreak
    USAFRICOM
    Morocco
    Command Surgeon
    APORA
    Medical

