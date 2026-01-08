(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Stockdale conducts routine operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37, conduct flight operations while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 1, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 14:25
    Photo ID: 9479741
    VIRIN: 260101-N-VA915-1220
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Stockdale conducts routine operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jerome Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Stockdale conducts routine operations
    USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery