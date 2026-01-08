USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

U.S. Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), stand watch on the bridge during a live-fire exercise while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 1, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|01.01.2026
|01.14.2026 14:25
|9479738
|260101-N-VA915-1090
|6000x4000
|3.12 MB
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|0
|0
