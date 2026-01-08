Nellis AFB Weapons Load Comp Jan 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen work together to load a training missile onto an F-15E Strike Eagle while onlookers observe during the 4th quarter weapons load competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 9, 2026. The quarterly competition reinforced weapons loading proficiency and safety discipline essential to generating combat ready fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ciara Dodd)