    Nellis AFB Weapons Load Comp Jan 2026

    Nellis AFB Weapons Load Comp Jan 2026

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Airman Ciara Dodd 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Stephen Jervis, left, load standardization crew member assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group Squadron, watches as an Airman operates a jammer during the 4th quarter weapons load competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 9, 2026. Load crews from 7 Aircraft Maintenance Units work as a team to load munitions onto various aircraft during a competition that focuses on readiness, precision, and teamwork.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ciara Dodd)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 14:07
    Photo ID: 9479623
    VIRIN: 260109-F-QI748-1150
    Resolution: 3543x2357
    Size: 881.35 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    This work, Nellis AFB Weapons Load Comp Jan 2026, by Amn Ciara Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

