U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Stephen Jervis, left, load standardization crew member assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group Squadron, watches as an Airman operates a jammer during the 4th quarter weapons load competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 9, 2026. Load crews from 7 Aircraft Maintenance Units work as a team to load munitions onto various aircraft during a competition that focuses on readiness, precision, and teamwork.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ciara Dodd)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 14:07
|Photo ID:
|9479623
|VIRIN:
|260109-F-QI748-1150
|Resolution:
|3543x2357
|Size:
|881.35 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nellis AFB Weapons Load Comp Jan 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Ciara Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.