Nellis AFB Weapons Load Comp Jan 2026

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Stephen Jervis, left, load standardization crew member assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group Squadron, watches as an Airman operates a jammer during the 4th quarter weapons load competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 9, 2026. Load crews from 7 Aircraft Maintenance Units work as a team to load munitions onto various aircraft during a competition that focuses on readiness, precision, and teamwork.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ciara Dodd)