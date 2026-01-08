Nellis AFB Weapons Load Comp Jan 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

“Remove Before Flight” streamers hang from an F-16 during the 4th quarter bomb build and weapons load competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 9, 2026. The competition trained Airmen to execute rapid, precise weapons loading on fighter aircraft while emphasizing safety, teamwork, and mission readiness.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ciara Dodd)