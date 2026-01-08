“Remove Before Flight” streamers hang from an F-16 during the 4th quarter bomb build and weapons load competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 9, 2026. The competition trained Airmen to execute rapid, precise weapons loading on fighter aircraft while emphasizing safety, teamwork, and mission readiness.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ciara Dodd)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 14:07
|Photo ID:
|9479618
|VIRIN:
|260109-F-QI748-1137
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nellis AFB Weapons Load Comp Jan 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Ciara Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.